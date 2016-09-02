Here are the 20 most popular names for boys

Here are the top 20 most popular baby names for boys in England and Wales in 2015:

1. Oliver

2. Jack

3. Harry

4. George

5. Jacob

6. Charlie

7. Noah

8. William

9. Thomas

10. Oscar

11. James

12. Muhammad

13. Henry

14. Alfie

15. Leo

16. Joshua

17. Freddie

18. Ethan

19. Archie

20. Isaac

Four names - Jaxon, Roman, Reggie and Carter - broke into the boys' top 100, taking the places of Owen, Robert, Joey and Finlay from 2014.

Of these, Jaxon rose the most, climbing 35 places to number 80 while Kian fell 44 places to 98, the largest decline.

Siobhan Freegard, founder of parenting site ChannelMum.com, said: "Parents are once again looking across the pond for Americanised monikers.

"Jaxon, a US-version of the traditional Jackson, is rocketing in popularity, after being made famous by Jaxon Bieber, half-brother of Justin."

"Tough but cool Reggie, made famous by the Krays, was picked by Olympic ace Jessica Ennis-Hill for her son, while Carter of Get Carter fame is a name we'll be hearing much more of.

"Roman, given to celeb babies including Roman Keitel, son of Harvey, and Roman Upton, Cate Blanchett's son, sits across both crazes, being used in numerous gangster flicks and also a US favourite."

