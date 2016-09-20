11 things to do in the North East this half term

Already thinking about how to keep the family entertained during the half-term holidays? Don't worry, there are plenty of activities going on across the region.

So take a look at our list and see what can keep you all occupied while the kids are off school.

Crafty Saturdays at South Shields Museum & Art Gallery: Saturday, October 22. Drop in between 11am and 3pm. Improve your skills with another workshop from local crafter Angel Anne.

Toy Train Event at The National Railway Museum at Shildon: Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23. Relive your childhood and remember why you fell in love with trains.

Halloween fun at St Mary's Island, Whitley Bay: Saturday, October 22 until Monday, October 24. Various times across the three days. Make some spooky biscuits, splash in slime and get involved in Halloween fun.

Spooky Creatures Trail at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens: Saturday, October 22 until Sunday, October 30. Form a search and try and find all of the spooky creatures hanging around the museum.

Nightmares & Sacred Steeds at Segedunum Roman Fort, Wallsend: Monday, October 24. Between 11am and 3pm. Join the fort's storyteller for a scary day of tall tales.

Meccano Models at Monkwearmouth Station Museum: Tuesday, October 25. Drop in between 11am and 2.30pm. Take a look at the fantastic models created by the region's Meccano Society - and even have a go yourself.

Sponge at Sunderland City Library: Tuesday, October 25. 11am and 2pm. Take part in this interactive dance show for adults and children together.

Really Wild Day at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens: Wednesday, October 26. Drop in between 11am and 12.30pm, or 1.30pm and 3pm. Explore the local wildlife with outdoor fun in Mowbray Park.

Halloween Messy Art at Monkwearmouth Station Museum: Thursday, October 27. Drop in between 12.30pm and 2.30pm. Get messy (and scary!) with Halloween-themed fun ahead of the spooktacular day.

Myths & Monsters at Arbeia Roman Fort Museum, South Shields: Friday, October 28. From 10am until 2pm. Take a trip back in time and learn about history's myths and monsters.

Middleton-in-Teesdale Farmers Market, UTASS Barnard Castle: Sunday, October 30. From 10am until 3pm. Shop for a bargain at this monthly market and see what you can find.