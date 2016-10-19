19 things to do in the North East this half term

We are well and truly into the swing of the autumn season, so it's just about time for a little break.

With the half-term holidays just around the corner (don't worry - only a few days to go!) you'll soon be looking for ways to keep the little ones entertained.

So whether it's a free day out, some Halloween fun, or an afternoon outdoors, there are plenty of activities going on across the region to make the week go with a bang.

Here are some of the highlights.

Spooky Creatures Trail at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens: Saturday, October 22 until Sunday, October 30. Entry is £2.50. Click here for more information.

Transport Toys Trail at Monkwearmouth Station Museum: Saturday, October 22 until Sunday, October 30. Entry is £2.50. To find out more click here.

Halloween Creepy Crawly Craft Session at Riverside Children's Centre, South Shields: Monday, October 24. Costing £1, the session will run from 10am until 11am. To book, call 0191 423 4971.

Wicked Witch Who Stole Words at The Word, South Shields: Monday, October 24. Running from 11am for around 50 minutes. Tickets £5.50 adults, £4.50 children. To book visit the website here.

Autumn Adventures at Auckland Castle: Monday, October 24 until Friday, October 28. Running each day from 10.30am until 3pm. Costs £2.

Spooky Messy Play Session at Marine Park Children's Centre: Monday, October 24. Fancy dress optional, from 1.30pm until 2.30pm and costing £1 per child. To book, call 0191 456 5418

Sponge at Sunderland City Library: Tuesday, October 25. Sessions at 11am and 2pm. Entry is £8 for a child and an adult, with a £5 charge for an extra child and adult. To book, click here.

Storytelling and Craft October Half Term at The Witham, Barnard Castle: Tuesday, October 25. From 10.30am, costing £2.

Meccano Models at Monkwearmouth Station Museum: Tuesday, October 25, drop in from 11am until 2.30pm. See some fantastic models and have a go at making one of your own.

Spooky Halloween Hunt in the Park at Marine Park Children's Centre: Tuesday, October 25. The activity costs £1 per child and will run from 3pm until 4pm. Contact your local children's centre to book a place as follows: Marine Park - 0191 456 5418, Riverside - 0191 423 4971, All Saints - 0191 420 7657.

Really Wild Day at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens: Wednesday, October 26. Drop in from 11am until 12.30pm and 1.30pm and 3pm. Get out of doors for a wildlife walk in Mowbray Park and enjoy lots of other fun.

Spooky Family Chapel Tours at Auckland Castle: Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27. From 12pm until 5pm both days - free with admission to the castle, but there is a suggested donation of £1.

The Sorcerer's Apprentice at Arts Centre Washington: Thursday, October 27. Performances at 11am and 2pm. Suitable for ages 3 and over. Tickets are £6.50. For more info click here.

Halloween Crafts at the Bowes Museum: Thursday, October 27 and Friday, October 28. Choice of sessions at 10.30am until 12pm or 1.30pm until 3pm. Costs £4 each for children, no charge for adults. Booking is recommended on 01833 690606.

Halloween Messy Art at Monkwearmouth Station Museum: Thursday, October 27. Drop in between 12.30pm and 2.30pm. Get creative and make some spooky crafts!

Slime and Snakes Halloween Party at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens: Friday, October 28. From 6pm until 8.30pm - pre-booking is recommended. Tickets £5. You can buy yours at the museum shop, or click here to pay online.

Halloween Spooktacular at Bowlees Visitors Centre: Friday, October 28. Have some frightening good fun for £5 per child (free for adults). From 11am until 3.30pm.

Spoo-Quay at The National Museum of Royal Navy, Hartlepool: Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29. Events will be running between 5pm until 8.30pm. Tickets cost £5 each or family tickets are available and they are made up of two adults and three children for £20, £17 for one adult and three children. Under 2s go free.They must be paid for and collected in advance from the museum admissions desk.

Tanfield Ghost Train in Gateshead. Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Tickets cost £12, children under 3 travel free. Trains depart at 2pm, 3.30pm, 5pm, 6.30pm and 8pm.