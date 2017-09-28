A 'stunning' Hartlepool property which must be viewed

42 Grantham Avenue, Hartlepool. Price: Was £260,000, now £257,500.
This is a stunning property which must be viewed, being a greatly improved and extended four bedroom Edwardian-style semi detached house.
The home now benefits from a large rear extension which creates a light and airy living area.
It is located in a prime residential area and is within easy strolling distance to Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.
This property has a number of pleasing features which include private gardens to front and rear, extremely spacious and versatile living accommodation which has modern kitchen and bathroom fittings.
Other features include gas-fired central heating, via a combination boiler, uPVC double glazing to most windows, and we understand that the main roof covering has been replaced.
The floor plan briefly comprises: entrance porch, inviting entrance hall, spacious lounge, dining room, large garden room which has a vaulted ceiling with four Velux double glazed roof lights, outstanding kitchen/breakfast room which has been fitted modern units and includes several appliances, utility and a cloakroom/WC.
Located to the first floor are four double bedrooms and an impressive family bathroom in white which has a mains shower fitting over the bath.
Externally are well-established gardens to front and rear.
The good sized rear garden has an impressive sheltered decking area while a long driveway to the side of the property leads to the detached garage.
Fitted carpets are included in the asking price.
This home has a clever blend of traditional and modern features which can only be fully appreciated upon internal inspection.
Contact Robinsons on (01429) 891100.
