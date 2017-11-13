Can you help us find the best Italian restaurant in the Hartlepool area?

Pasta or pizza? Spaghetti or penne? Pepperoni or anchovy? Everyone loves an Italian meal.

With thousands of Italian restaurants in the UK, we all have our favourite - and we're looking for the best one in Hartlepool and the surrounding area.

We want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor?

Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a pizza or pasta?

We have drawn up a list of restaurants and eateries which will compete for the title of Hartlepool's Italian Restaurant of the Year 2017.

So who deserving of a place in our shortlist? Here's the contenders:

HML001 Matteo’s, 8 The Front, Seaton Carew.

HML002 Sambuca, 20 Church Street, Hartlepool.

HML003 Pizza Hut, The Lanyard, Hartlepool.

HML004 Maximo’s, The Old Brewery, Castle Eden.

HML005 La Porto Italiano, 120 Queensway, Billingham.

HML006 Lusso, 185 - 187 York Road, Hartlepool.

HML007 L’Allegria Restaurant, 27 - 31 Bridge Road, Stockton.

HML008 Caruso’s Restaurant, 5 Varo Terrace, Stockton.

HML009 Carpaccio’s Bar, 41 Dovecote St, Stockton.

HML011 Parmo’s, Swainson Street, Hartlepool.

HML012 Portofino Bistro, Maritime Avenue, Hartlepool

To vote for your favourite, fill in the coupon which you'll find in the paper, stating the voting number and full name and address of the restaurant you wish to nominate.

Nominations close on Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

Please be aware that photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.