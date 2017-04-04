Easter 2017: What's on in the North East over the bank holiday weekend?

Easter may have fallen late this year - but it's finally almost time to celebrate.

And while we can't rely on the weather to deliver some sunshine next weekend, we can count on plenty of events happening across the region to keep us occupied.

There are lots of things to choose from - so take a look at our list of what's happening over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Dinosaur Egg Hunt at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens, from April 8 until April 23: You could win a dinosaur-themed prize if you find all of the hidden eggs! This event is running until April 23. For more information, visit their website.



Easter Sandcast at the National Glass Centre, various dates from April 10: Enjoy a crafty day making an egg-citing Easter decoration. Click here for more.



Easter Eggstravaganza at West Boldon Lodge, April 13: This event has it all - an egg hunt, some craft activities and some gifts from the Easter bunny! For more information, click here.



Seashore Safari at Souter Lighthouse, April 13: Don your wellies and get wet in this search for sea creatures. Costs £1. View the event page here.



Easter Party for under-fives at Hartlepool Central Library, April 13: Enjoy stories and rhymes with your little ones. Click here for the full listing.



Egg Hunt at Wharton Park, Durham, April 14 until April 17: See what you can find on this grand old hunt! Click here for more information.



Penshaw Bowl at Herrington Country Park, April 14: Get involved in the Easter fun from 1pm, with egg rolling taking place from 2pm unil 4pm. For further details, click here.



Easter Steaming Weekend at Ryhope Engines Museum, from April 14: Check out the engines in action at this weekend of family fun. The event is running until Monday, April 17. For more information, visit their website.



Cadbury Egg Hunt at Souter Lighthouse, April 14, April 15, April 16, April 17: Collect your clues and receive a chocolate treat! Costs £2. The event page is here.



Glass Painted Easter Chicks at the National Glass Centre, April 14 and April 17: Use glass painting pens to create a decoration to take home. To find out more about the price and times, click here.



Easter Family Fun Day at The Customs House, April 15: Enjoy a day of Easter fun - with a visit from the bunny! Visit The Customs House website here.



Roman Spring Festival at Arbeia Roman Fort, April 15, April 16, April 17: Ring in Easter with a festival fit for the whole family! Click here for further details.



Easter Fun at Beamish Museum, April 15 until April 17: There's loads happening at Beamish this spring - can you follow the egg trail, sample some tasty treats and make your own Easter card? Find out more about the events here.



Ryhope Engines Museum Classic Car Show, April 16: Classic cars, commercial vehicles and bikes will all be on display at this free-to-enter show. Check out the details here.



Easter Sunday Lunch at the National Glass Centre, April 16: Take the stress out of Sunday lunch by dining out. Each child will receive a chocolate gift. For prices click here.



Easter Sunday Lunch at Emirates ICG, April 16: Dine in still and look across the pitch as Durham take on Nottinghamshire. For prices and details, click here.



The LEGO Brick Animal Trail at WWT Washington, until May 1: See if you can spot the giant sculptures, alongside their real-life cousins. Visit the WWT Washington website here.



Jurassic Gardens at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens, until September 30: How many types of dinosaur can you spot? Pop along and see who you can see ... Find out more about the exhibition here.

