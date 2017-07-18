Have you said any of these things to your kids during the summer holidays?

Parents beware - the average child will utter their first "I'm bored" just 10 days into the summer holidays.

While children wait eagerly for the weeks off to start, they sharp run out of things to do. But what's the first thing you'll say to them when they asked to be entertained?

Research carried out by Nick Jr found that seven in 10 parents struggle to find ways to keep their children busy during the break.

A further study by One Poll looked at the top 50 ways to keep them occupied - with family days out, a trip to the beach and plonking down in front of the telly all popular choices.

There are some stock replies which parents tend to revert to in a bid to appease their little ones - with some of the most popular below.

How many of these have you said? And how soon into the summer holidays have you said them?

*But you've got loads of toys

*If you're so bored you can always help with the chores!

*Go and amuse yourself

*When I was your age I had a lot less and I managed

*Tidy your room

*You don't know how lucky you are

*Can't you go and see your friends?

*We'll go and see your grandparents, then?