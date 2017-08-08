Looking for summer fun in Hartlepool?

A Hartlepool club for youngsters has an action-packed third week of fun organised for the summer school holiday break.

The Hartlepool Council-run Oscar club is based at Rossmere Youth Centre on Rossmere Way and offers a package of activities for children aged three to 16, running every weekday until Friday, September 1 – excluding the Bank Holiday Monday.

Each day parents are able drop off their children from 8am with breakfast provided for them on arrival.

They then embark on an action-packed day of fun and thrills prior to being collected at 5.45pm.

Throughout this week of summer fun, youngsters will have the chance to take a wicket in kwik cricket, visit Hartlepool Power Station, learn all about Lego, make a bird feeder or insect house and much more.

Sandra Robinson, the council’s out of school Coordinator, said: “We are now reaching the midway point of our summer programme.

“Children have had a fantastic time so far, and we still have a few spaces left for the coming weeks.

“The team continues to develop exciting new activities to keep children entertained over summer, especially when the weather doesn’t turn out quite as expected.

“No matter what, the emphasis is on fun at Oscars and parents can relax knowing that their children are enjoying themselves and are in safe hands.”

The service, which has been running for more than 20 years, was recently hailed as “outstanding” by Ofsted inspectors.

Oscars also operate an after-school service on weekdays. Email sandra.robinson@hartlepool.gov.uk