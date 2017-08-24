Revealed: The ages at which parents think children should achieve life's milestones

Children should be able to ride a bike at seven, tie their shoelaces at eight and have their own door key when they're 14, according to North East parents.

They are among the findings of new research into when mums and dads think their youngsters should have achieved childhood milestones or be allowed certain privileges.

THE AGES OF EXPECTATION

7 YEARS OLD:

Ride a bike

8 YEARS OLD:

Tie their own shoelaces

Put their own clothes in the wash

Brush their teeth without help

9 YEARS OLD:

Lay the table

Start getting pocket money

Bath or shower without help

10 YEARS OLD:

Put the dishes away

Take care of their school uniform

Not to lose belongings

Understand the value of their possessions

Be allowed to choose what they wear

Have friends over for sleepovers

Go to friends for sleepovers

Fold-up clothes when they take them off

Get ready by themselves

11 YEARS OLD:

Have a tablet device

Have a TV in their bedroom

12 YEARS OLD:

Walk to school on their own

Surf the web alone

Own a mobile phone

Cycle to school

Play at the local park unsupervised

Have a laptop

Have an MP3 player

13 YEARS OLD:

Be in the house alone

Go out on their own

Go to the shop on their own

FaceTime friends

Have a computer in their bedroom

14 YEARS OLD:

Have Facebook

Have Snapchat

Go to town with friends

Have their own front door key

Have WhatsApp

Go to the cinema with friends

15 YEARS OLD:

Listen to explicit songs

Go on a date

Buy their own clothes

Have a girlfriend or boyfriend round to visit

Buy energy drinks

16 YEARS OLD:

Have friends over when parents are away

Go out after dark

Those polled believe children can stay up until 8pm at eight years old, 9pm at 10 and 10pm aged 12.

Almost a third (29%) of mums and dads consider themselves stricter than other parents.

However, 56 per cent said they grant many of the privileges featured in the research earlier than they were given them by their own mums and dads.

Four out of 10 said they feel peer pressure from other parents to allow their kids to do certain things, while half have fallen out with their partner over certain privileges.

The research, commissioned by My Nametags, manufacturer of durable sticker and iron-on labels, surveyed 2,000 mums and dads nationwide.

Lars B. Andersen, managing director at My Nametags, said: “The survey just goes to show some of the many intricacies of being a parent.

“Of course, every child is different and may be able to do things or take on certain responsibilities later or earlier than our results show.

“However, it’s fascinating to get some indication of when mums and dads will typically allow or expect their kids to do certain things.”