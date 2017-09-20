These are the most popular names for babies born in 2016

Olivia has replaced Amelia as the most popular name given to baby girls in England and Wales in 2016, official statistics show.

Oliver, the top name for baby boys, remained in the number one spot for the fourth year in a row, data released by the Office for National Statistics revealed.

Olivia dethroned Amelia, which occupied the top position for five years.

Muhammad replaced William in the top 10 names for boys last year, while Poppy dropped out of the top 10 for girls, making way for Lily.

Is your little one's name in the lists?

Check out the top 20s for boys and girls below

BOYS

1. Oliver

2. Harry

3. George

4. Jack

5. Jacob

6. Noah

7. Charlie

8. Muhammad

9. Thomas

10. Oscar

11. William

12. James

13. Leo

14. Alfie

15. Henry

16. Joshua

17. Freddie

18. Archie

19. Ethan

GIRLS

1. Olivia

2. Amelia

3. Emily

4. Isla

5. Ava

6. Isabella

7. Lily

8. Jessica

9. Ella

10. Mia

11. Sophia

12. Charlotte

13. Poppy

14. Sophie

15. Grace

16. Evie

17. Alice

18. Scarlett

19. Freya

20. Florence