These are the most popular names for babies born in 2016

Olivia has replaced Amelia as the most popular name given to baby girls in England and Wales in 2016, official statistics show.
Oliver, the top name for baby boys, remained in the number one spot for the fourth year in a row, data released by the Office for National Statistics revealed.
Olivia dethroned Amelia, which occupied the top position for five years.
Muhammad replaced William in the top 10 names for boys last year, while Poppy dropped out of the top 10 for girls, making way for Lily.
BOYS
1. Oliver
2. Harry
3. George
4. Jack
5. Jacob
6. Noah
7. Charlie
8. Muhammad
9. Thomas
10. Oscar
11. William
12. James
13. Leo
14. Alfie
15. Henry
16. Joshua
17. Freddie
18. Archie
19. Ethan
GIRLS
1. Olivia
2. Amelia
3. Emily
4. Isla
5. Ava
6. Isabella
7. Lily
8. Jessica
9. Ella
10. Mia
11. Sophia
12. Charlotte
13. Poppy
14. Sophie
15. Grace
16. Evie
17. Alice
18. Scarlett
19. Freya
20. Florence
