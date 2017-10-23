What's on in the North East this Bonfire Night?

Remember, remember - it's not long until the fifth of November!

This year's Bonfire Night celebrations will soon be here for another year - and there are plenty of Guy Fawkes events taking place across the North East region for you to choose from.

So wrap up warm and prepare to focus your eyes on the skies. See what you fancy from this list of events across the region!

NOVEMBER 3

Fireworks at Seaham Harbour Docks: 7pm

South Shields & Westoe Club Halloween Fireworks Display at Westoe Rugby Club: from 6pm, fireworks at 8.30pm

NOVEMBER 4

Fireworks for St Cuthbert's Hospice at Framwellgate School, Durham: from 6pm, fireworks at 7.30pm

Peterlee Fireworks Night: from 4pm, fireworks at 6.30pm

Newcastle Gosforth Round Table annual fireworks display at Broadway West Playing Fields: from 5pm

Saltwell Park Fireworks: from 5pm, fireworks at 7.30pm

Newcastle Racecourse Fireworks Display: from 2pm, fireworks at 8pm

Tynemouth Fireworks and Bonfire: between 5pm and 9.30pm

Stanley Fireworks at Oakies Park: from 5pm with fireworks at 7pm

NOVEMBER 5

Fireworks at Riverside Park, Chester-le-Street: from 4.30pm, fireworks at 6.30pm

Firework Extravaganza at Hardwick Hall Hotel: 6pm 'til late

Closing evening at Sunderland Illuminations: 6pm

Fireworks Spectacular at Seaton Carew: 4pm until 7pm

Firework show at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, South Shields: displays at 6.30pm and 8.30pm

Fireworks at Hetton Lyons Cricket Club: between 6pm and 7pm

Annual fireworks display at The Links, Whitley Bay: display at 7pm

Old Boys Fireworks Display at Hartlepool Rugby Club: 6pm

NOVEMBER 6

Bonfire Night at Beamish Hall: at 5.30pm and 8pm

Note: This year's fireworks display at Ashbrooke Sports Ground in Sunderland has been cancelled. Read more about it here.

Let us know if there's an event happening near you so we can add it to the list!