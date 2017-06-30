Gardening: The magnificent seven new roses on the market

Everyone loves the first flush of roses, and there is always excitement when new varieties are released at the annual RHS Hampton Court Palace and Chelsea flower shows.

Here are seven new roses launched this summer, including four to be unveiled next week at Hampton Court, one of which has already been voted Rose of the Year 2018.

The rose Dame Judi Dench. Picture by David Austin Roses

However, you don’t have to traipse down to London to get them – you can order them online.

Rose of the Year 2018 is Lovestruck, from Roses UK. This floribunda produces lightly scented, cherry red double-petalled blooms, with glossy dark green foliage.

It has already won a host of awards and is being introduced on behalf of the British Rose Trade by Roses UK. For retailers, visit www.rosesuk.com/roses/lovestruck

Oxana is a lightly fragranced, rose-pink floribunda with a deeper pink centre and will be available after the show from www.apuldramroses.co.uk

The rose Vanessa Bell. Picture by David Austin Roses

Fryer’s Roses has two introductions, Hope for Justice in aid of the anti-slavery charity of the same name and Little Angel, for Tree Aid.

Hope for Justice is a compact floribunda with deep red petals, growing to approximately 60cm and is ideal for containers.

Little Angel is a near-white floribunda with semi-double flowers, and a light fragrance, growing to 80-100cm.

You can buy both roses online at www.fryers-roses.co.uk or telephone Fryer’s Roses on 01565 755455. Bare root plants cost £12, potted roses are £17.99 (both excluding delivery).

The rose Hope for Justice. Picture by RHS Media Image Collection

Bare root roses will be dispatched from November, potted plants from next April.

Launched in May at Chelsea are a trio from David Austin Roses, all retailing at £19.95 for bare root, £24.95 in pots from www.davidaustinroses.co.uk

Vanessa Bell is an English musk hybrid with rounded, pink-tinged buds opening to reveal deep, medium-sized lemon cups with a rich yellow eye. It has a medium-strong fragrance, height 4ft x 2½ft.

James L Austin is an English old rose hybrid, with blooms of deepest cerise pink, each with a central button eye. The medium-strong fragrance resembles dark berries. Height 3½ft x 2ft.

The rose James L Austin. Picture by David Austin Roses

Dame Judi Dench is an English musk hybrid with rich apricot blooms. Beginning as striking, red-tipped buds, they gradually open to reveal large informal rosettes, with a medium-strong fragrance. Height 4ft x 4ft.

l For more, plus cook what you grow, recipes, environmental news and more, log on to www.mandycanudigit.com (now smartphone friendly), www.sunderlandecho.com/gardening, follow me on Twitter @MandyCanUDigIt or you can like me on Facebook at Mandycanudigit

JOBS TO DO THIS WEEKEND

Watch out for aphids (greeenfly and blackfly) on stems and leaves of young shoots.

Autumn-flowering bulbs, such as autumn crocuses, Colchicum, Sternbergia, Amaryllis and Nerine, can be planted now.

Prop up tall perennials such as lupins, delphiniums and gladioli if staking was neglected earlier in the season.

The rose Little Angel. Picture by RHS Media Image Collection

Liquid feed container plants and keep well watered in dry spells.

Small holes and tears in new foliage of ornamentals such as Caryopteris, Fuchsia and Dahlia are most likely caused by capsid bug damage.

After the dry start to last month, powdery mildew can play havoc with plants such as clematis, roses and honeysuckle – my rambling rose has succumbed this year.

Yellow and distorted leaves on cherry laurel (Prunus laurocerasus) indicate a powdery mildew problem.

You may notice damage to leaves of Viburnum by viburnum beetles. The damage is not usually bad enough to warrant treatment.

Damp down greenhouses on hot days.

Keep mowing regularly, except during drought. In hot weather, set the mower at a slightly higher level than normal for early summer. This can prevent the lawn drying in hot weather. Last time to apply a liquid summer lawn fertiliser, especially if a spring feed was not given. A soluble feed and weed product may be useful if there are weeds present in the lawn.

Remove dead foliage and blooms from waterlilies and other aquatic plants. Cut back any marginal plants that are getting out of hand. Continue to skim blanket and floating weeds.

The rose Oxana. Picture by RHS Media Image Collection