Half-term activities for children at Hartlepool libraries

A packed programme of children’s activities have been lined up for half-term week across Hartlepool.

They include story and rhyme, sing and sign and springtime craft sessions.

The activities will take place at five libraries – Central, Headland, Owton Manor, Seaton Carew and Throston Grange from Monday to Friday.

All the events are free unless indicated otherwise, and children under eight must be accompanied by an adult.

Heather Bellwood, Hartlepool Libraries’ children’s and outreach librarian, said: “The weather can be quite cold and grim in February but these activities should certainly help to brighten up the holidays.”

Sessions at Central (01429 272905) include Elephants Pyjamas, Stories & Rhymes, for under fives, on Monday from 10.30am, and Wednesday 15th February, 10-11:30am – a drop-in springtime activity morning for any age on Wednesday from 10am to 11.30am. There is an optional charge for additional crafts.

At Headland (01429 268169), activities include a drop-in springtime craft session for children aged four and over on Tuesday from 10.30am to 12.30pm, and I love My Puppy, Stories & Rhymes, for under fives on Friday from 10.30am.

Owton Manor (01429 272835) has Danny’s Adventure Bus, Stories & Rhymes, for under fives, on Monday at 2pm, and its drop-in crafts sessions are on from Monday to Thursday from 10am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4.30pm.

On the Tuesday, Seaton Carew’s I Love My Puppy, Stories & Rhymes, for under fives, is on from 2pm.

Thorston Grange (01429 263199) is holding a Sing & Sign, for under threes, on Wednesday at 10:30am.

Call the individual library for full details of all activities.