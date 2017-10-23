Help us find Hartlepool's best pub - here's your top 10

We’ve got our finalists for Hartlepool's Pub Of The Year 2017 - now it's time to find our number one

You’ve given us 10 mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot.

Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks?

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply fill in the coupon in today's paper and return it to us, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, November 24, 2017.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand-delivered to the office or any received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

YOUR 10 FINALISTS

HML007 – Wellington, 31 High Street, Wolviston.

HML013 – The Globe, 26 Northgate, Hartlepool.

HML014 – Duke of Cleveland, 2 Church Walk, Hartlepool.

HML015 – New Inn, Durham St, Hartlepool.

HML021 – The Clarendon, 3 Tower Street, Hartlepool.

HML023 – Causeway, Stranton, Hartlepool.

HML029 – The Stag and Monkey, Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

HML030 – The Hope & Anchor, High Street, Greatham.

HML036 – Nursery Inn, Hopps Street, Hartlepool.

HML037 – King Johns Tavern, 1 South Road, Hartlepool.