Is your favourite Hartlepool pub in the Good Beer Guide 2017?

The ultimate guide to quality watering holes has hit the shelves.

The latest edition of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide is out now.

CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2017.

The new edition of the Guide – published by the Campaign for Real Ale – records the vibrancy of the British real ale market, with more than 200 new breweries opening in the past year, with 1,540 now operating in Britain.

But which Hartlepool pubs have made the grade for 2017?

Up first is Brewery Tap in the town’s Stockton Street.

The pub serves Camerons Strongarm and two changing beers that are often Camerons.

Causeway in Vicarage Gardens, Stranton, also made the list.

It serves Banks’s Bitter, Camerons Strongarm, and three changing beers that are often Marston’s.

King John’s Tavern, in South Road, Hartlepool, is also included.

It has seven changing beers that are sourced nationally.

Rat Race Ale House also made the cut.

The pub at Hartlepool Railway Station, in Station Approach, serves four nationally-sourced changing beers.

Over on the Headland, Fishermans Arms was also added to the list.

The pub, in Southgate, serves York Guzzler and four changing beers that are sourced nationally.

Finally, the Ship Inn, in Mickle Hill Road, High Hesleden, was included on the list.

It has seven changing beers that are sourced locally.

The 44th edition of the CAMRA Good Beer Guide lists the best 4,500 pubs in the country chosen by its membership of more than 180,000 people.

Throughout Tyne and Wear, 59 pubs are included in the guide, nine of which are new entries.

It also lists 27 Tyne and Wear breweries, four of which are included for the first time.

The Good Beer Guide 2017 is on sale for £12.99.

The book is fully revised and updates each year to feature the pubs across the UK that serve the best real ale.

To order a copy, go to shop.camra.org.uk