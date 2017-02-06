Is your local gym fit to be in the 2017 final?

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.

And whatever your fitness goals, from Aquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you. A sanctuary where you can switch off your phone, forget your worries and get your brain and body buzzing with positive energy.

So what makes the ideal gym? Helpful, competent, qualified staff? Clean, modern and well-maintained equipment? Obviously reasonable prices and a sensible payment plan. And of course not too far away so you keep going back.

So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten.

To vote, post the coupon in your Hartlepool Mail stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite gym from the list.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 24, 2017.

Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.

Choose from the following list:

HML 1. Biceps Fitness Centre, Blackhills Road, Peterlee.

HML 2. Bodytalk, 3 Cook Way, Peterlee.

HML 3. Bodywise Gym, Crest House, Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

HML 4. Breirton Community Sports Centre, Catcote Road, Hartlepool.

HML 5. Ellwood Fitness Club, 4 Windsor Corner, Peterlee.

HML 6. Fit4less, Mayfield Park, Easington Road, Hartlepool.

HML 7. Fitness Factory, 6 Winchester Drive, Peterlee.

HML 8. Fitness Zone @ the Sports Domes, Tees Road, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool.

HML 9. Gym 360, 11 Pease Road, Peterlee.

HML 10. Headland Sports Hall, Union Street, Hartlepool.

HML 11. Inta Fitness, Vincent Street, Peterlee.

HML 12. Jupiter Health Club, Seaside Lane, Peterlee.

HML 13. Lifestyle Fitness, Harbour Walk, Hartlepool.

HML 14. Mill House Leisure Centre, Raby Road, Hartlepool.

HML 15. Oxygym, Cowpen Lane, Billingham.

HML 16. Peterlee Leisure Centre, Cuthberts Way, Peterlee.

HML 17. Xtreme Fitness, Ladysmith Street, Hartlepool.