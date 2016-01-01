Search
Lifestyle

Kind McDonald’s staff raise cash for Alfie Smith’s live-changing op

Lifestyle
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Christmas Day ahead of the arrival of Storm Conor.

What will the weather be like on Christmas Day?

News
Clean Bandit, who have continued their recent domination of the charts to be named the Christmas No. 1 for 2016. Pic: PA.

How many of these Christmas No. 1s can you remember?

Music 1
Holly berries.

GARDENING: Holly, ivy and mistletoe aren’t the only Christmas plants

Lifestyle

Five things you might not know about our Christmas traditions

News

10 tips for being a perfect Christmas guest - and 8 things to avoid

News

Things to do on Boxing Day

News

Drivers warned to be 'very savvy' as Storm Barbara hits busiest day of festive getaway

News
The Co-op has recalled the foil wrapped chocolate Santas.

Chocolate Santas recalled after batteries scare

Crime
Ritchie Humphreys slides home the first of Pools' five goals at Wrexham.

Fab five for Pools as they deliver a Christmas treat for the fans

Nostalgia 1

Fab five for Pools as they deliver a Christmas treat for the fans

Nostalgia 1
Binns Santas' Grotto

Warming memories of Binns Christmas window in Hartlepool

Nostalgia
Were you in the crowds for this celebrity occasion?

Spot your face in the crowds of these festive scenes

Nostalgia
The thatched roof goes up at the new pub in Hartlepool.

The year when we got a new pub with a thatched roof

Nostalgia
The Rift House children on their 1996 hospital visit.

Festive entertainment was full of traditional favourites

Nostalgia

How to create a Santa flight path straight to YOUR home

News 1
A Thomas and Friends battery-operated ride-on train is among Hamleys' top toys for this Christmas.

Five toys to make your kids go 'wow!' this Christmas

Lifestyle
What do you think is the most useful parenting product? Picture: Shutterstock.

The 10 baby products new parents DON'T need

Offbeat
Santa Claus

Is Santa sexist if he gives your daughter a doll for Christmas?

News 1
How well do you know retro games?

Can you get 10/10 in our retro games quiz?

Tech
The NES

Nintendo to relaunch classic NES console - with these 30 iconic games

Tech 1
.

Pokemon Go launches in the UK

News 1
Jos� Mourinho in Fifa 17.

FIFA promises to take you on a Journey as trailers launch

Tech
Lib Dem campaigner Bailey Barker at the entrance to Barnes Park in Sunderland.

Decision to leave Sunderland parks open 24/7 sparks vandalism fears

News 11
Youngsters and their parents enjoying an outdoor activity at Summerhill Country Park and Visitor Centre.

Hartlepool country park is offering pre-school fun

Outdoors
An annual event lets visitors see Greathams snowdrops.

Rare chance to see Hartlepool snowdrops wood

News
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Christmas Day ahead of the arrival of Storm Conor.

What will the weather be like on Christmas Day?

News
Today is expected to be the busiest day for traffic over the festive period as millions of people embark on the Christmas getaway. Pic: PA.

Drivers warned to be 'very savvy' as Storm Barbara hits busiest day of festive getaway

News
Canal Houses Bruges

TRAVEL REVIEW: A guide on what to see, eat and drink in Bruges

Travel
The European Market in Edinburgh

DAY TRIP REVIEW: Feeling festive at Edinburgh's Christmas attractions

Travel 7