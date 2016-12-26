Knitters needed for wildlife project at North East nature reserve

North East RSPB reserve, Saltholme, is calling on the region’s knitters to ‘pull’ together some wildlife for a special event this January.

The reserve, near Stockton-on-Tees, is asking North East knitters to send in more woolly wonders, which will be placed around the site for visitors to enjoy in the New Year.

Organiser Karen Black said: “Remember, you can bring your creations into Saltholme throughout December and early January to help us create a woolly woven wonder and our first yarn bombing. “On January 7, we will be filling Saltholme with knitted nature but we need your help.

“Dig out your knitting needles and patterns, and let your imagination run wild.”