10 out of 10 for your Hartlepool school memories

Schooldays bring back fond memories for many people - especially when they are all about a place which had a playground on its roof.

A recent nostalgia story got the attention of thousands of people. It showed photographs of St Cuthbert’s School, Oxford Street School, Brinkburn and Galleys Field.

Oxford Street School. Who remembers going here?

We wanted your memories and you gave us plenty - especially about St Cuthbert’s.

O’keefe Bryan recalled: “St Cuthbert had a playground on roof” and Joy Montgomery Waz Griffiths answered: “Still do lol kids go up there all time.”

She later added: “My kids go there an I volunteer there x.”

Andy Wake said: “St.Cuthberts for me my brothers and sister also aunties and uncles the Findlays.”

It’s a roof garden now. What a lovely school. All my family went to St Cuthberts - Hewitt and Maltons. I work as a dinner lady. I love it. Always been a good Catholic school.” Lisa Tumilty

Five generations of Sue Rutherford’s family have used St Cuhbert’s and she added: “I remember Miss Bochell to her big desk (in what is now the hall).”

Annmarie Rutherford told us: “St Cuhbert and my dad did too.”

And Michael Larkin added: “Me and my sister went to cuthies.”

Keith Butler said: “Infants,juniors and seniors all in one school, no secondary then. Mr Carter headmaster.”

While Theresa Thomas simply commented: “Good old cuthies.”

Keith Butler went further and provided us with names of many of the teachers. “Remember Mrs Brown, Miss Fanning, Mrs Bochell, Mr Donnelly, infant junior teachers then John Day and Frankie Cook senior teachers.”

Do those names ring any bells and can you tell us more about the teachers you remember?

Andrew Mcdonald said: “My old man went to st.Cuthbert’s and my wife works there now. All my family went to cuthies.”

So did James Pearson who was there between 1995 and 2002. He added: “Good old days at Cuthies.”

Boaz Sabey went to Oxford Street school and informatively added: “It was at the bottom of Oxford Road. The church tower in the background is on the corner of Brenda Road.”

So did Jack Crompton who informed us: “I started at oxford street school aged 5 in 1960.”

Ken Coulson asked: “Does anyone have any photos of Newburn School, I started in 1952 and left 1958.. Mr Jolly was the headmaster.”

Can anyone help?

