A bop and a bargain - Hartlepool in the mid-1980s

We love a look back at the Hartlepool shops, clubs, pubs and nightclubs of yesteryear.

And this month, we are heading back to 1986 to see what bargains there were - and how you could spend your nights out using that spare cash you’d just saved..

The Clarendon.

Who remembers the store What Shoppes which you could find next to the indoor market. Its Autumn range in 1986 included children’s fleece jogging suits for £1.99 or knee length skirts for women at £4.99. Bargain!

Or how about men’s fashion shirts for £5.99.

Binns was always a favourite and you could get mens suits for £39.99 or ladies fashion mini skirts for £9.99. And if you had a decent amount of cash to play with, how about a television with remote control, teletext and stand for £379.99.

A new addition to the town retail scene that year was Ritz video film hire in Wynyard Road. It had a grand opening where you could meet Tenderheart Care Bear and get free sweets and balloons.

When it came to films, latest releases at Ritz in 1986 included The Princess Bride, Moonstruck and The Lost Boys. You could also take part in competitions, get a free colour magazine and book your favourite films in advance. Who remembers it?

If home improvement was more your thing, how about a carpet for £1.99 per square yard from Focus in Lynn Street.

However, all that retail therapy probably meant you were due a night out. There were plenty of options to choose from in Hartlepool.

Rumours in Lower Church Street was described as “Hartlepool’s number one fun bar”. Wednesday nights were quiz nights while DJ Paul Walsh was on the decks every weekend.

Elsewhere, the Miles Dance Club in Everett Street was holding a 50/50 disco every Tuesday night and, if you were single and looking for a night out, it also ran the New Horizons evening.

The Golden Flatts Hotel had a weekly Sunday attraction where Hawaiian met Country, and there was live entertainment most evenings at The Royal.

The Raglan Quoit Club had a grand talent competition which was so popular, there were numerous heats before the big finals.

Over at the Hourglass, you could enjoy quiz nights twice a week while the upstairs lounge in the Clarendon was the place to be for live music every Monday from 1pm for three hours.

At the numerous social clubs in town, there were lots of highlights. They included dancing and a wheel of fortune at the South Durham Social Club every Saturday - that’s on top of the general knowledge quiz which was also held on the same packed day.

At the Iona Social Centre, it was eyes down for a game of bingo each Monday, and sequence dancing with Kevin and Digs Disco every Thursday.

But what are your memories of the town social scene in the mid 1980s?

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk.