A brave visitor from Brazil at the Boxing Day dip

As Hartlepool got ready to toast a new year, the town’s historic Camerons Brewery had high hopes of a great 2005.

It was hoping to tap into more countries having already established links with the United States, Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Germany.

Keith Moody enjoys the dip in 2004.

Bosses were also planning a new beer, and a spokesman said: “The export market is an interesting opportunity for Camerons.

“We want to demonstrate the quality of British beers around the world, as well as in the countries we already export to such as America.”

Boxing Day saw the people of Hartlepool take to the seas for the annual Boxing Day dip and, that year, they were joined by a visitor from Brazil, who braved the icy waters while on holiday in the town.

There was good news too for town man Jimmy Croll, who spent each Christmas dressing as Santa to raise money for charity.

He charged £15 for any group, family or organisation which wanted to use his services.

The money poured in and Jimmy got an extra boost when he got £100 from the Parochial Church Council at St John the Baptist Church in Greatham, £40 from the congregation and a whopping £1,000 from St Aidan’s Bingo Club.

Fantastic fundraising was also going on at the University Hospital of Hartlepool. Porters from the X-ray department donned fancy dress and completed their duties dressed as Mickey and Minnie Mouse as well as Worzel Gummidge, all while raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Hats off to Tom Aisbett, Terry Clarke, Pauline Kirby and Marie Snaith for their excellent efforts.

