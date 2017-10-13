A day for heroes as 10-man Pools bounce back

It was a day for new signings to shine.

Mick Smith had just joined Pools as had John Trewick.

Mick Smith in action for Pools.

They made up an impressive new line-up which also included Paul Dalton back at his best, Rob McKinnon being, well, just Rob McKinnon and John Tinkler playing at his regal best.

Scunthorpe were the opposition and they were struggling to cope with Dalton’s pace and trickery.

Our reporter at the time of this game, in October 1989, said: “He silenced any critics with an outstanding performance that made his fee seem like one of the bargains of recent seasons.”

He made two of Pools’ three goals as they battled to a deserved first victory of the season.

It was skipper Paul Baker who opened the scoring after 15 minutes. McEwan started the movge from right back and Baker chipped it on for Tinkler who swept it forward and wide to Dalton. He beat his man before outting in a low cross which Baker met with a full-length dive.

Sadly, Baker was off the pitch five minutes later on a red card. And before he’d got his marching orders, Pools had lost their lead when Mark Lillis scored with a near post header from a cross.

Six minutes later, Scunthorpe were in front when Tony Daws headed in at the back post. It was looking ominous for Bob Moncur’s side.

But Smith and Trewick were inspiring the home team and Dalton looked like he had the beating of the full back.

And when McKinnon was stopped inside the penalty area after going on a pacy run, the referee pointed to the spot. McEwan powered the kick past the Scunthorpe keeper.

They may have been a man down but Pools were dominating.

Dalton picked up the ball just inside the Scunthorpe half and ran for goal. He got in a cross despite desperate Scunthorpe challenges and Tinkler timed his run perfectly to catch the volley and crash it past the visiting goalkeeper Litchfield.

It was the trigger for Scunthorpe to launch wave after wave of attacks but Smith and McEwan repelled them.

Hartlepool: Dearden, Nobbs, McKinnon, Tinkler, Smith, McEwan, Allon, Trwick, Baker, Hutchinson, Dalton, Subs: Atkinson, Ogden.

Scunthorpe: Litchfield, Smalley, Longden, Taylor, Nichol, Tucker, (Flounders 74), Hodkinson (Cowling 65), Hamilton, Lillis, Daws, Marshall.

Referee: Mr L Hendrick.

Attendance: 1,823.