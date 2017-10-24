A standing ovation for your memories of this Hartlepool stage group

The stage was set for you to come forward with your recollections and Judy Thompson took the opportunity brilliantly.

A great shot from 1989 showed Richard Pickering getting to grips with the production side of a new show. Richard was the stage manager for the Hartlepool Operatic and Dramatic Association and was pictured spraying scenery for a production of Charlie Girl, with special fire retardent liquid.

Peter Kitson at the keyboard of Hoda's new synthesiser in 1989.

We asked who remembered him and who else was also a member of HODA. Up stepped Judy to tell she was - and so was her husband Ken who held a special role in the association.

They were also members of WHODS - the West Hartlepool Operatic and Dramatic Society. Judy explained more and said: “The picture of Richard Pickering evoked many happy memories. My husband, Ken Thompson, was the stage manager before Richard.”

“We were members of WHODS/HODA from 1962. He always worked on set construction and as stage manager until he died in 1985.

“He and his team, including Richard, created the sets for dramas and musicals.”

But Judy also had her own important roles and said: “I sold programmes, worked back stage, sang in the chorus and took two leading roles in two plays - the housekeeper in JB Priestley’s When We Are Married and the pianist in Stepping Out. “I ‘played’ a dummy key board and another member really played back stage!”

Judy loved her time at HODA and told how it was such an important part of Hartlepool life for whole families.

“It was a hobby shared by husbands and wives, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters with great enjoyment and pleasure to those people who supported the association for many years.”

The association played a part in Hartlepool life from a date which really was important in the town’s history, said Judy.

“The society was formed in 1908 (the same year as Hartlepool United) and were the last to play at The Empire Theatre in Lynn Street.

“We had professional choreographers and musical directors and some members went on to professional careers in theatre.

“When I left in 1990 the association was still enjoying successful drama productions. We had a big reunion at Hartlepool Cricket Club in 2008 where we were able to share our memories perusing hundreds of photographs and press cuttings.”

We were delighted to hear from Judy and we would equally love to hear from other members of HODA as well.

And can anyone shed light on this 1989 photograph of Peter Kitson at the keyboard of HODA’s new synthesisor

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk and tell us all about it.