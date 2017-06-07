A three-legged winner at Sweet and Savoury for charity in 1995

We raised plenty of smiles with our reminder of a 1995 fundraiser in Hartlepool.

That was the year when staff from the Brenda Road Sweet and Savoury plant took part in a three-legged pub crawl for charity.

It started at the Brunswick pub and people had to visit ten selected hostelries for an alcoholic drink, and have each signed on a form by the landlord.

We posted the photograph on social media and asked readers if they remembered it.

Lorraine Armitage replied: “Ye i still see afew of them. Sum avnt changed at all x.”

Tracy Mitchell answered: “Remember this well. Me and Lorraine Tate nearly fell flat on our faces when we tried to run.”

Kelly Day simply recalled: “What a laugh that was” while Lisa Dawkins commented: “OMG I’m on there lol x.”

Simon Hand said: “I remember doing this” and later added: “I do believe me and Gary Morrel won.”

Is Simon right in his belief and can anyone remember how much was raised.

Get in touch and tell us more.

Valerie Paton said she worked at Sweet and Savoury while Barbara Hall said she was teamed up with Kelly Day, and added: “We were tied at the ankle haha.”

Others just wanted to recall what a great time they had while they worked for Sweet and Savoury, including Lisa Swinbourne.

Thanks to Alison Martin, Holly Bratt, and Hazel Vernon Walker who also responded.

That same weekend, another Sweet and Savoury fundraiser was held for the same cause when seven cyclists rode 90-miles on a nine-hour journey to Whitby and back.

Share the memories.

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk.