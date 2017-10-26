A tribute to the Hartlepool men who died in the Great War

A Hartlepool venue is paying tribute to the fallen in a new exhibition which runs for the next month.

The Central Library in York Road, which is also Community Hub Central, has launched its annual display in memory of service personnel from the First World War.

Factual details of men who fought and died are displayed.

Library Officer Sandra McKay told the Hartlepool Mail: “We have our yearly First World War exhibition up on the gallery walls in the Central Library/Hub.

“The exhibition is based on men who have lost their lives in the First World War. There is also a small exhibition of wartime pieces such as a gas mask and regiment badges to name a few.”

The exhibition runs until Saturday, November 25.

The library is open between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Friday, and 10am to 2pm on Saturdays. Contact (01429) 272905.

Stories of bravery are recounted in the Central Library display.