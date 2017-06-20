Back in time for this photo of the Brownies

Ah, such sweet memories! We cast your minds back to 1988 and a photograph of the 29th Hartlepool St Luke’s Brownies.

It showed members collecting money in Smartie tubes to go towards a worthy cause.

The 1963 photograph of Hartlepool Brownies.

The children raised £75 and Joanne Sutherland is pictured handing over the money to Captain A Kirk, secretary of the Hartlepool RNLI.

We wanted to find out how many people remembered this event and it got a great reaction. More than 8,000 spotted it and dozens left their comments.

Rebecca Walker Lane said: “Such a long time ago now”, while Kristina Sherwood commented: “I so remember this when my mum was tawny owl!”

Thanks too to Joanne Sutherland-Parkes, who said: “I remember this. We collected pennies and filled all the smartie tubes OMG!! xx”

While Alison Brownbridge Walker said: “Ha ha, so funny! Please don’t tell me this is memory lane!”

Karen Bateman remembered it and both Pam Carroll, Dianne Leonard and Anna-Marie Newbegin said: “I loved the brownies.”

Carol Burton adored the brownies as well and said: “My daughters in brownies and loves brownies.”

Ellen Gardner is the current Tawny Owl at St Lukes while Linda Ransom was another to comment on the photo. She said: “I’d already left then, but great times.”

Elizabeth Iveson simply said: “Oh my goodness!!!”

Thanks also to both Karen Lee and Rachel Louise Lee who gave us details on how girls can find out more about the Guides and Brownies movement.

Those interested should visit https://www.girlguiding.org.uk/.../register-your-daughter/

Rachel added: “Girlguiding Hartlepool units meet in Hartlepool on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Rainbows five to seven-years-old – our youngest members play games and learn new skills.

“Brownies seven to 10-years-old – Brownies are encouraged to help in decision making, work in small groups called sixes. Guides 10 to 14-years-old – Guides plan their own activities with the help of adult leaders.

“Senior section 14 to 26-years-old – Young leaders are part of this section, they assist with unit meetings.

“Adult leaders 18+ years-old – without adults the girls cannot meet together, make new friends and have fun.

“There are five Rainbow units, nine Brownie units, three Guide units and one Senior Section unit. Some units have waiting lists but there are several with places available to start now.

“Please contact hartlepoolgirlguiding@gmail.com for more details or log on to Girlguiding UK, Join Us, https://enquiryym.girlguiding.org.uk/”

Thanks to everyone who responded and we’d love your views on this second photograph as well.

It is from 1963 and shows Hartlepool Brownies pictured as a group.

Do you recognise anyone in the photograph and can you tell us more?

