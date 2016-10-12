Binns remnant day in Hartlepool - and Kojak on the telly

While runners were pounding the streets of Hartlepool, there was lots of alternative entertainment for the people of the town.

Classic comedy hit the BBC screens in the form of Yes Minister with Paul Eddington, Nigel Hawthorne and Derek Fowlds.

James Garner and the Rockford Files was another hit, while Bless Me Father was a Tyne Tees favourite.

So was Crossroads and the episode that day in October 1981, was the one where Paul Brownlow told his mother that Iris was expecting a baby.

On Emmerdale Farm, we were all left asking the question - How responsible is Jackie Merrick when he takes charge of a gun.

Kojak was the last programme on BBC1 before the close down at 5 minutes past midnight.

There was live entertainment in town with the Frazer Brothers and Tracey Star on the bill at the Headland Social Club, and impressionist Peter Piper at the Owton Manor Social Club.

And if it was a bargain you were after, remnant day Saturday was being planned at Binns in Hartlepool where you could get brand new bikes for £28.95, music centres for £168 and half pint beer mugs for 20 shillings.

Wide-fitting shoes had just come into stock at Argosys and the Galleon House in York Road was selling quality furniture.

On the radio. Peter Powell, David Jensen and John Peel were the headline DJs on Radio 1 with Brian Matthew and David Symonds on Radio 2.

But what are your memories of Hartlepool in October 1981.

Whether you were a keen runner, a bargain hunter who loved to browse around the town shops, or someone who just loved the television programmes at the time, tell us more. Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk