Books bring to life pictures from Hartlepool’s past

We’re taking one last look this week at a series of books which examines Hartlepool’s past in pictures.

Here are some more images from the Hartlepool History Then & Now series.

Sparks the confectioners and caterers in Church Street.

This week, we have shots of the Ralph Spark shop - a confectioners and caterers in Church Street.

There’s a view of Lynnfield School and, from the On The Move book on transport, here’s a really atmospheric image of the old Hartlepool trams.

Lastly, take a look at the busy Hartlepool promenade from the Taking It Easy publication.

Books available in the series include Transport, Small Shops, Taking it Easy, Work in Progress, Lynn Street, and Schools.

The busy promenade in hartlepool.

They are £2 each or three for £5 – available at the Community Hub Central in York Road and libraries.