Brilliant bacon butties at Hartlepool’s old bus station

Nine pence fares and a clippie on board – those were the days!

What a response we got when we asked you to reminisce on Hartlepool’s bus services in times gone by.

The X5 sets off for its journey to Newcastle from the old bus station in Hartlepool, in 1986.

We shared a photograph on social media of the X5 heading out of the old Hartlepool bus station for its journey to Newcastle.

And when we asked you to try and remember your own favourite route – and how much it cost – lots of you joined in the discussion. You recalled the fares, the routes and remembered how caring the bus conductors were.

Peter Forsyth said: “In 1960, it cost 1 shilling and 8 old pennies from town to Thornley. Also half a crown to Durham.”

Ray Randall told us he got the number 8 to town and it cost 11 pence.

Do you remember the lovely conductress Peggy on the G&B buses? When my dad was poorly, she always stopped outside our house for him, morning and night Janet Ann Mellen

Lee ‘jonno’ Johnson commented: “Used to get the 227 to Hartlepool” and Rob Stubbs got the same service to “Greatham or Boro and Forum.”

Chelle Galloway got the TMS to Trimdom while Stewart Bentham took the G&B to Wingate or “TMS to the Road Ends if I missed the G&B.” Cathy McDonnell got the bus to Newcastle and Therese Allen go the G & B to Wingate and added: “I think the fare was one and eleven pence in 1958.”

Patricia Moss said: “Remember them well” and added “lovely memories x” Kathy Jones got the number 11 to Seaton Carew while Gary Carter went to Newcstle on the 231 or x5, adding: “Travelled many a time.”

Thanks to Angela Scott who told us she got the 227 to Billingham Forum “every Sunday to go ice-skating.” And Jeff Lloyd used the 231 to top of the Old Boys Club. It cost 15 pence.

Just as many of you gave us your memories of the old Hartlepool bus station including Graeme Nicol who said: “Remember it well. The cafe there was pretty good. They used to do a very good bacon sandwich.”

Janet Ann Mellen commented: “Loved the old bus station. Absolute sin that it was demolished. Used to get the G&B and TMS. Lovely days.”

She later asked: “Do you remember the lovely conductress Peggy on the G&B buses? When my dad was poorly, she always stopped outside our house for him, morning and night.”

Derek Pettit worked at the Hartlepool location and said: “Many happy memories of working out of this depot.”

Stewart Bentham was another who loved the “great cafe” while Kathleen Carter said: “Them where the days. You met everyone on the bus. GB and TMS.

“Drivers used to always make sure you got home safe when you got off at Hart Village, especially at night time as there were very little lights in the 50s.”

Andrew Wild had plenty of reason to recall the buses and explained: “My dad drove the buses and my mam was a clippie!” And Jacqui Hodgson chipped in with: “My dad Alan Grainger worked on these buses for 25 years till he retired from them .”

If you have more bus memories, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk