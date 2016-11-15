Children in Need in Hartlepool - how you raised money for Pudsey down the years

Children in Need Day returns on November 18 this year and there is sure to be lots to keep people entertained while raising thousands of pounds for worthy causes.

But do you recall these Pudsey highlights from down the years?

Today, Chris Cordner into the history books to look at some of the highlights from the years gone by.

You’ve done some wonderful things down the years and we are sure you will again.

So give yourselves another pat on the back as we take a trip down Memory Lane Children in Need style.

2012 - What an effort it was by pupils at English Martyrs RC School and Sixth Form College who raised £2,400.

Stars In Their Eyes at Shotton Hall School.

Seventy of them dressed up for a sponsored two-mile fun run around Summerhill.

Elsewhere, St Helen’s Primary School pupils racked up miles on an exercise bike.

Children at Lynnfield Children’s Centre also raised cash with donations and enjoyed a morning of games, organised by a children’s entertainer.

2011 - Clavering Primary School pupil Jacob Edwards, then age nine, designed a Pudsey poem story books and set up his own stall in school.

I am so, so proud of everyone who did the fun run and everyone who played a part in our fundraising Laura Tumilty, 2012

That same year, students at English Martyrs RC School and Sixth Form College, organised stalls, hot dog sales and Nintendo Wii events.

In Peterlee, there was singing and dancing at Asda where staff joined in with the sounds belting out of a karaoke machine.

And at the Wynyard Hall Country House Hotel, in Wynyard Village, a sponsored plastic duck race was held.

2010 - Children at St Matthew’s Church Hall, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, did a two mile walk and the launched themselves into some jelly baths.

Students at Hartlepool College of Further Education joined firemen from Cleveland Fire Brigade in a Wipeout Assault course.

And students at High Tunstall College of Science took part in a maths challenge to raise money.

The day turned out to be a hairy experience for HMS Trincomalee guide Matt Anderson, who raised £168 after getting his head shaved.

2009 - Hartlepool’s Maritime Experience got right into the spirit of the occasion with a night filled with activities.

Jugglers, jesters and clowns were among the attractions at the event which was broadcast live on BBC One North East.

2008 - Hartlepool College students and staff held a charity raft race at Hartlepool Marina - in November. But no-one was bothered by the freezing cold waters.

2007 - Shotton Hall Comprehensive School in Peterlee held a sponsored Stars in Your Eyes day for Children in Need. Were you there and what do you remember about it?

Well done to everyone who raised money down the years. What’s your memories of fundraising?

