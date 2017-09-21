Chilling in Hartlepool - the old-fashioned way

A wonderful insight into Hartlepool’s nostalgia has been prepared by researchers.

The Hartlepool History Then & Now project has published a series of booklets.

Who remembers the Plaza Band?

Each is filled with atmospheric photographs and descriptions of the town in a bygone era.

Topics which are covered are Small Shops, Schools, Taking it Easy, Work in Progress, Lynn Street, and On the Move.

The booklets are £2 each or three for £5 and they are available to buy from the Community Hub Central in York Road as well as from libraries across the town.

We start this week with Taking It Easy which looks how people enjoyed their spare time in yesteryear. It shows everything from a trip to the pictures, to a game of bowls.

Seaside refreshments at Notarianni Bros.

Watch out for more from the booklets in the weeks to come.