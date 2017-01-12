Cool reminders of chilly Hartlepool winters

With snow on the way, we thought we would take a look back at some winter scenes through the decades.

We’ve got an old phtograph of snow being cleared from the pitch at Pools. Are you pictured chipping in and helping to get the pitch ready?

Snow brings the A19 to a standstill ten years ago.

Another photograph also comes from the 1980s and shows the Senate Club in Peterlee. Were you a regular and what are your memories of it?

A third shows the depth of snow in winters gone by in Hartlepool. Its a scene from around 50 years ago and we want to know, which was the worst winter that you saw?

And lastly, here’s a reminder of a 2007 blizzard which brought the A19 to a standstill near Hartlepool. Which year had the worst conditions for driving in your memory?

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

