Days of the ducky, an open fire and a cheap pint at this Hartlepool local

An image of a pub landlord in period costume served to bring back memories for former customers.

We wanted your memories of the Brus Arms and we certainly weren’t disappointed when dozens of you replied.

The Brus Arms.

It all started when we showed a 1988 image of former landlord David Smyth in period costume to highlight his pub’s 50th anniversary 30 years ago.

Everyone from regulars to people who had never stepped foot inside the place all gave us their views.

And one common theme from those of you who did drink there was - you didn’t forget the ducky.

To explain further, we think it means a room in the pub but perhaps there are Mail readers with a fuller definition. If so, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk and tell us more.

Beryl Bradley Brunner certainly remembers it. She said: “Remember when my aunt used to sit in the ducky.(I think that’s what they called it) don’t think ladies where allowed in the main bar in them days.”

And Judy Holliday Wilson recalled: “I remember sitting in the ducky waiting for me mam finishing work.”

Andy Simms remembered: “The open fire. Cheap, decent pint.”

Plenty of you felt it was a pub which should not have disappeared from the skyline.

Linda Bristier said: “Never went in,but such a fine building,shame to pull it down.”

And Dave Ryan said: “Loved the place. Shame it got demolished. Was a lovely building.”

Kathleen Burdon Moore commented: “I only went in once but I agree it was a lovely building. Such a shame to knock it down.”

David Wheelhouse reminisced: “Only went in once about 1981.

“Went to the music quiz. Me, my cousin and a mate. We won it by a mile. We only got one question wrong.”

It was quite a win for David who added: “Won a load of beer tokens, which we had to spend straight away as we never went in there . You could use them for cigarettes as well.”

Al McCormack said: “My first boozer. One of the best ever.”

Thanks to everyone who responded, and to the 5,000 people who followed the post.

