Do you remember .... the day Marillion came to Hartlepool

Musically minded Hartlepool people may recall this visit to town by a group of top rockers.

When the Volunteer Project Music Centre was opened in 1984, Marillion was invited to perform the official ceremony.

Trish Woods.

And that meant a chance for town youngsters to meet Fish and his fellow band mates.

The group was enjoying its third hit single Punch and Judy but still found time to come to the Durham Street Music Studio.

Our report said: “From the minute they stepped into the compact studio at the top of the United Reformed Church hall, they were surrounded by youngsters anxious for a quick word or an autograph.”

Each member of the group left a permanent reminder of their visit. Fish scrawled his own message on the wall and said: “Good luck with the demos. Keep chasing.”

Eighteen months earlier, the room was dingy and derelict but a team of hard-working young people got to grips with it and converted it into a studio.

Then grants were won from trust funds and lotteries which paid for a soundproofed booth and recording equipment.

Do you remember the visit and would you like to share the memories? Get in touch.

Entertainment with a Hartlepool and East Durham twist was certainly on the agenda that year.

Wayne Sleep, formerly from the town, won the Showbusiness Personality of the Year Awards from the Variety Club of Great Britain.

Town actor Darren Morfitt was starring as DC Patrick Yates in a new series of 55 Degrees North.

The first series had attracted nearly six million viewers and Darren, a former High Tunstall School pupil, was enjoying a starring role.

There were Friday night disco dances to the Motivation Roadshow at the Crossways Hotel and Jarrow Lads were on at the Boilermakers Club in Hartlepool.

The Other Record Shop in Hartlepool was advertising trips to see Dr Hook, Whitesnake, Howard Jones and The Clash.

Blade Runner was on at the Fairworld in Horden and on the television, The Wombles and Blue Peter were keeping children entertained on BBC1.

Trish Wood was making a name for herself in the world of pool after setting up Hartlepool’s first all-female team in 1984.

She was joined by Susan bage, Wendy Cheney, Anita Cheney, Brenda Brown and Anne Twist.

Were you among the girls who were making a difference on the green baize? Get in touch and tell us more.

Elsewhere in town, The Job Lot Trading Company in Park Lane was offering litre bottles of pop for 42 pence, dog food for 29 pence, and bin bags for five pence.

You could get coffee for 48 pence, and mushroom soup for 10 pence.

Who has their own memories to share of life in Hartlepool in 1984?

Get in touch. Share the memories by emailing chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk.