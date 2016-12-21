Festive entertainment was full of traditional favourites

As Christmas approached, there were plenty of favourites to watch on the telly.

A visit to Sun Hill police station was always popular and it was no different on The Bill in the festive season in 1996. The latest episode involved the visit of a journalist to see how the station was run.

Emmerdale was the episode where Dave and Kathy were preparing to get married, while Viv Windsor was getting ready to welcome a surprise visitor.

On the BBC, popular offerings included The Thin Blue Line, Crocodile Shoes, and an EastEnders episode where Peggy was in for a shock.

But this was the Christmas season, after all, and the big question of the year was - cash or card. A big debate was raging on how people would pay for all their festive goodies. All those interviewed by the Mail were planning to ditch the card such as Wendy Boagey, Richard and Karen Hooper, Margaret Almond and Chris Black.

For some, the festive season meant a chance to get out and enjoy themselves. There were new menus at both Il Ponte and the Ryedale Moor Hotel on the Headland.

If it was live entertainment you were after, Pam Willis was holding tuition in American line dancing at the South Durham Social Club.

The Corporation Club had the Paul Gough Nostalgia Show on the way and the Rovers Quoit Club was welcoming Graham Russell’s Run For Cover.

