Get your dancing shoes on for a boogie back to 1980s Hartlepool

Hartlepool, the Tees valley and East Durham had a thriving night scene in the early 1980s and we would love your memories of it.

Who remembers Leo’s nightspot at the Red Lion at Dalton Piercy?

The plush new interior of Asters nightclub in 1983.

In 1983, it held an event called Thursday Night Is Legs Night where there was a competition with categories such as Nobbliest Knees.

It was also planning a Nifty Nightie Night with Bedtime Stories and people coming to the nightclub in their best PJs.

Or how about Foxy’s nightclub in Surtees Street in Hartlepool where you could listen to the top contemporary rock group Treason or take part in an open pool tournament.

In Seaton Carew, Asters had just had a grand extension in 1983 and was twice as big.

How about a trip to the Crossways Hotel in Dunelm Road, Thornley, where an over-25s 50-50 disco was being held. Or you could enjoy a supper and dinner dance with dancing to the Crossways Trio Hartlepool Mail reporter

There were two dance floors, a wine bar and a barbecue complete with a charcoal grill.

There was a luxurious lounge, and ultra violet lights.

And just out of town, how about a trip to the Crossways Hotel in Dunelm Road, Thornley, where an over-25s 50-50 disco was being held. Or you could enjoy a supper and dinner dance with dancing to the Crossways Trio. Who enjoyed a night in the Crossways or perhaps you were a member of the Trio?

Further south, Billingham had the Big Night Out in West Precinct and it boasted some top acts on the bill.

Hi-de-Hi star Paul Shane was on and so was Bernard Manning.

Bobby Thompson, The Rockin Berries, The Searchers and star hypnotist Tony Sands were all on the bill in 1983.

So was Gerry and the Pacemakers, The Dooleys, Bob Monkhouse and Chubby Brown.

Who remembers a night out there and which act was your favourite?

Or did you prefer entertainment closer to home? Perhaps you opted for the Raglan Quoit Club where Pepsi and the Colas were the star attraction. Or Rovers Quoit Club where Thursday night was quiz night, and Fridays, Sundays and Mondays were dedicated to 50-50 dancing.

At Rift House Club, members could win £150 in a darts tournament 34 years ago, or listen to the sounds of ‘super show group’ Martel.

Or you could get along to the Belle Vue Old Peoples Hall in Oxford Street where you could learn ballroom, Latin and sequence dancing.

We would love all your memories of the local night scene in the 1980s.

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk and reminisce on the good old days.