Grays clinch victory in a colourful cup tie

It was cup day in the local leagues in 1996 and what a feast of goals there were.

It was a great day if you played for the likes of Grays, Horden Bell, or Welfare Athletic.

Grays were up against Station Hotel in the Memorial Shield Third Round and came away with an 11-2 triumph.

Yet it was brave Station who took the lead through Gordon Steel before Dave Smith, Andy McMillan, Dave Pattinson, Paul Llewellyn and Stuart Cooper all got on the scoresheet for Grays. Dave Chapman completed the triumph after Paul Pounder got a second for Station.

Horden Bell won 3-1 against New Central United with goals from Tony Taylor, Brian Chidley and Billy Scott with Graham Stafford reducing the arrears.

Other matches saw Power Station win 3-1 against Glenesk Stranton, Raglan squeeze a narrow 3-2 victory over Tioxide, and Pink Domino bag a 3-0 win over St James.

Football was not the only sport featuring exciting action.

West Hartlepool were in Anglo Welsh Cup action in rugby union and they were up against Dunvant, with West naming seven Welshmen in the starting line-up.

Steve John starred in a match which saw West hanging on at the end for a 28-21 victory.

