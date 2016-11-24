Hartlepool bus conductor memories are just the ticket

Cracking reminders of conductors, conductresses and clippies were given to us by Hartlepool Mail readers.

We asked you for your memories of the days when every bus had a conductor who sorted your ticket during your journey.

Can anyone name the year of this York Road scene?

It seems it brought lots of memories back - for customers and former bus company workers alike.

Sheena Smurthwaite remembered the days of buses with clippies and said: “I got one everyday to go to school.”

More than 10,000 of you saw the piece on social media and many responded.

Millicent Harrower said: “I worked as a conductress wonderful Job” while Chrissy Herbert said: “my mam worked as one.”

Gary Jackson said: “Blimey i remember them, i didn’t think i was that old” and Elizabeth Chisholm had particular reason to recall the days of the conductress.

“I was one 1959,” she said.

Others to respond included;

Ronnie Bellerby “Me. I drove for United.”

A busy day in the 1970s at Hartlepool's old bus station.

Lynne Richardson “My dad was a bus driver and hes sister hes conductress xx”

Lorraine Potts “My dad Bob Potts was Conducter i used go to work with him lol on the double deckers .”

John Tetlow “Happy Days ,I was a driver/conductor in late 60s.”

Sheila Woodward “My late husband was a conductor on the United ...memories.”

A 1960s snowy scene for this Hartlepool bus service.

Doreen Ryder “i was one of them”

Elaine Clifford “My mum was a clippy, my Dad and uncle were drivers and I had another uncle who was an inspector xx”

Carolhall Edmunds “Been on them few times”

Jackie Waites “I remember them good old days lol”

Rita Charlton “me... and I worked on them for one winter, waiting for the summer season to start again ......ha ha”

Nancy Spence “Very well my sister was a clipper”

Winter wonderland but the buses keep on running.

Alan Hornsey “Me I was a conductor then a driver on these buses”

David Field “i wish they were back”

Sue Chapman “Good times x”

Fred Rowley “4 years as a conductor on those buses cold in the winter”

Paula Smailes “The old corporation n United busses freezing on them lol x”

Muriel Shires “I was a conductress on the united buses mid sixties and my husband les drove both united and corporation buses. It was a great job”

Michael Wilson “We had to catch them from graythorp to golden flats school”

Malcolm Lines “I was a conductor on Hartlepool Corporation busses during late sixties early seventies

Lovely people to work with and had many a laugh with the public”

Yvonne Lord “i remember them well it was 2 pence to go from the dyke house to seaton good old days”

Thanks to everyone who responded and watch out for more Memory Lane features in the Hartlepool Mail.

And if you have a piece of nostalgia you would like to share, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

Back to 1986 for this view of buses lined up in the depot.

Hartlepool Borough Transport buses in 1984.