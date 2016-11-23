Hartlepool public building came with its own foot warmer

It had its own facility for foot warmers and separate waiting areas for men and women.

That’s the Hartlepool railway station which we all know, and which replaced a tired dated predecessor in Mainsforth Terrace.

The ground plan for the station.

It was built in town in 1880 and we can share a little of its history.

The station promised to increase the comfort and convenience of its users. It had a 1,700ft-long platform and spacious waiting rooms for ladies, no matter whether they were travelling first, second or third class.

The men had their own waiting area for first class customers.

Elsewhere, the porter’s room had its own boiler for foot warmers. And there were toilets which had their own attendant - and whoeever held the job had their own dormitory.

Like many other of the landmark buildings in Hartlepool, the original plans for it have been acquired by the Central Library’s reference section.

Perhaps it’s a Christmas present you’re after - or merely another boost for people wanting to research their own ancestry by going into more detail rather than just getting a list of names.

But thanks to Sandra McKay and the reference library team, the original plans for more than 100 of the town’s best known buildings are now accessible - from schools to churches and pubs to swimming baths.

They can be used in many ways, said Sandra who is the Library Officer in the Reference Services section of the York Road-based library.

Copies of the plans are also available to buy.

The railway station is the latest of the buildings, whose plans have been acquired, to feature in the Mail.

To find out more, contact Sandra on (01429) 242909.