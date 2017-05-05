He persuaded a ref to award a goal against him - and was voted man of the match!

The word sporting applied perfectly to goalkeeper Peter Rhoden in 1993.

The Hartlepool goalie convinced a referee that a rival team had scored and the game still ended with Peter being chosen as the man of the match.

The referee waved play on and ran back up the field. But good sport Peter stood his ground. ‘The ball went in ref’, he shouted still holding the ball three feet inside the posts Hartlepool Mail reporter, 1993

The game in question was a key relegation encounter in the Vaux Bluebell Over-40s league.

Hartlepool Touchdown were playing the Tyneside club Walker Celtic and the game had entered its last ten minutes.

Touchdown were holding a 2-1 lead and as the Hartlepool Mail report said at the time: “Just as Touchdown were tasting victory, Walker nipped in with a speculative shot.

“The ball bounced off Peter’s shoulder towards the net. He dived backwards and caught it.

“The referee waved play on and ran back up the field.

“But good sport Peter stood his ground.

“‘The ball went in ref’, he shouted still holding the ball three feet inside the posts.”

The referee thanked him for being a good sport and awarded the goal.

The game finished 2-all and Touchdown remained in a relegation battle but the players had no complaints and Peter got the man of the match award.

