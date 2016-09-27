How the Lynn Street market started in Hartlepool

Hartlepool, like every other town, has thousands of shoppers who love a bargain.

And it is no different in Hartlepool where two talks are on the way, looking at the life and times on Lynn Street.

The Lynn Street market gates.

It was the haven of the town’s shopping life in the days before the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre was built.

Chris Cordner looks back at Lynn Street and how you can find out more at the new talks which are planned for next month.

Tony Hay will take a trip down memory lane when he remembers a real highlight of Hartlepool life in times gone by.

A look back at Lynn Street promises to reminisce on the days of a thriving market, and on an area of Hartlepool which flourished for decades.

Tony will give the talks at the Central Library in York Road.

His first will be on Wednesday, October 5, from 2pm and Tony will take a look at information on the Lynn Street market up to the 1900s.

His second talk will be on Wednesday, October 12, at the same time.

It will carry on where Tony left off in his last talk and will finish around the 1960s.

Information on the history of the area has been kindly provided for this article by Sandra McKay and the team at the Central Library.

It tells how the area’s market was due to first open on Saturday, February 14, 1857.

Organisers proudly announced that it would be “free of all charge” for the first 14 days.

A notice to promote the event went on display in the town. It told how the market’s commissioners were planning a very special day for everyone involved.

They planned to meet at “a quarter before nine” that day and “proceed to the market to open the same.”

To make it grand, they called on the tradesmen and farmers of the town and neighbourhood to accompany them.

It was a big affair. It included a corn market which was due to start at 11am on market day and close at 1pm.

And there were plans for premiums on the opening day, with five shillings each going to the best show of butcher’s meat, greengrocery, game and poultry, live pigs, fish, and butter and eggs.

As well as the opening proceedings, a public dinner at Mr Murray’s Royal Hotel was scheduled at 1pm. Tickets were two shilling and sixpence, available from the commissioners, the clerk William Brunton or the hotel bar.

And to make sure the market was a success, there were plans to attract people from far and wide.

Cheap trains with return tickets were being planned from the colliery villages. All this and more is explained in the two talks to come next month.

Entry to both talks is free although people are being urged to book up in advance.

Contact the library on (01429) 272905 or email central.library@hartlepool