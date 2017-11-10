Johnrose sparks an FA Cup fightback for defiant Pools

It was a return to his old stamping ground for Alan Murray.

But the visiting Pools manager, and not the home team, went home happy as Hartlepool came from behind to clinch victory in this FA Cup first round tie.

Brian Honour.

It was a case of the late show making all the difference for Pools after they fell behind to a 34th minute Doncaster Rovers opener.

Peter Heritage rode a couple of tackles on the right of goalkpeer Hodge’s goal and then managed to sweep the ball over.

Waiting in the middle was Phil Quinlan who was given space to fire the ball beyond the reach of the Pools keeper.

Yet it could easily have been three for the home side. Hodge had to dive full length to keep out a Grant Morrow effort and a snapshot from Eddie Gormley only just cleared the bar.

At other times, it was down to Mick Tait and John MacPhail to provide stubborn resistance during a period when Doncaster tried some surging runs.

Tait was described as “outstanding in the defence” just ten days before he was due to have an operation on an injury.

And MacPahil had just returned to the starting line-up after his own injury spell.

After a period of home dominance, Pools began playing football and both Ryan Cross and Paul Wratten went close before the half time break.

At the start of the second half, neither side looked like putting the ball in the net, but it was Lenny Johnrose who changed all that.

He caught Rovers player Stewart Hicks dallying on the ball as he waited for the ball to go out for a goal-kick.

Johnrose charged in to take the ball from his feet, waltzed round Crichton and had the simplest of tasks to hit the ball into an empty net.

Pools seemed to find more rhythm after the goal and went close numerous times.

But they finally went ahead when Dean Emerson was sent tumbling as he raced into the box.

Andy Saville stepped forward to take the resulting penalty and sent the keeper the wrong way - much to the delight of 800 travelling Pools fans.

Doncaster: Crichton, Morrow, Prindiville, Reddish, Richards, Hicks, Hewitt, Hodson, Heritage (Hine), Quinlan, Gormley. Subs (not used) Douglas.

Hartlepool: Hodge, R Cross, P Cross, Tait, MacPhail, Emerson, Johnrose, Olsson, Saville, Honour, Wratten. Subs not used: Southall, McGuckin..

Referee: T Lunt (Ashton in Makerfield).

Attendance: 4,413.