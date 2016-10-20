Kazoos, batons and the big bass drum - remembering the Hartlepool jazz bands

Who remembers these memorable jazz band moments in Hartlepool?

Here are scenes of some wonderful occasions when the likes of the Zodiacs and the Brierton Satellites had great fun on the march.

Hartlepool Zodiacs at the Great Britain Jazz Band Championships.

How about this jazz band marching along the Headland promenade in the 1950s. Which year is it and what was the band?

Another great scene is that of the Throston Bluebird Juvenile Jazz Band on the move. Who recalls them?

More recently, do you remember when the Great Britain Jazz Band Championships came to the Borough Hall in 2012?

Lastly, were you a part of the Brierton Satellites pictured here on parade?

Can anyone identify this old photo of a jazz band on the Headland promenade.

If you recall the days of the baton, the kazoo and the big bass drum, get in touch.

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk