Love it or hate it - you all remembered the Hartlepool swing bridge

If ever a bridge managed to polarise opinion, this was it.

We asked for your memories of the Middleton Road swing bridge in Hartlepool and posted a photograph of it from 1993.

Another view of the bridge.

It was taken just before it was dismantled and we wanted your memories of it.

The answers we got were split into two distinct categories - those who loved it and those who hated it.

Unfortunately, those who hated it were in bigger numbers and there was a definite reason for their feelings ....people feared they would fall through and into the water!

Veronica King was not alone in saying: “I did’nt like crossing it. I always use to run across it in case it opened when we were on it.”

I did’nt like crossing it. I always use to run across it in case it opened when we were on it Veronica King

Aly Lloyd told us: “I always ran over it too, scared me to hell lol.”

Thanks to Debbie Roberts who said: “Only way to get to Middleton beach was to cross the bridge. I used to run across didn’t like it x.”

Suzanne Cooper remembered: “Oh the scary bridge, I hated crossing it as a kid going to the Headland. Does anyone remember counting the numbers on all the lampposts on the other side?”

Joanne Fostet said: “I used to walk.on the road part hated it.”

Stephen Swift remembered: “Omg I used to hate walking over that bridge, always thought it might open with me on it.”

Bev Mincher “used to be terrified to walk across this lol” and Dawn Lacy recalled: “On me hands and knees going across this lol used to love going Middleton beach so it has to be done x.”

But then there were the fans of the bridtge including Coni Dahlberg who said: “My friends dad us to operate it Mick barrat and I went with his daughter Becky to his job and he would let us operate it for the boats we us to play dungeons and dragons while we waited on the boats. Fun days in the 80ties.”

Lee Robinson remembered pushing boats in at one end and waiting to see which one came out first at the other end.

Susan Leonard said she “Walked across this a million times” while George Young “pushed sea coal on my bike over the swing bridge a few times.”

Thanks to Mavis Oates who said: “I remember going to Middleton sands that way” and Mark Wallace it was near the gas house.

Brian Peart said: “Used to love walking over that bridge as a kid. not many people ive talked to about it remember it though.”

And Pamela Hull told us: “I was never scared to walk across it loved going to Middleton as a kid ... brilliant memories and such happy times.”

Julie Brown-whittingham said she “Loved this bridge” and Terry Muers said: “Crossed it many a time. Great atmosphere when the dockers were there.”