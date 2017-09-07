Memories galore of Marks & Spencer in Hartlepool - but who do you recognise?

They certainly know how to celebrate a big occasion in Hartlepool.

And when Marks & Spencer reached its 100th anniversary in town in 1995, staff marked the occasion by dressing in period costume.

Flashback to 1995 when Marks & Spencer celebrated 100 years in Hartlepool with a day in period uniform.

During a whole day of celebration, there were treasure hunts, competitions and balloon sculpting.

But who do you recognise in our two 1995 shots?

Or how about this scene from 1993 with staff being put through their training by a colleague posing as television character Hyacinth Bucket?

Lastly, manager Stefan Andrejczuk is giving a store tour to the Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Mrs Margaret Kellman, and her escort Mr Paul Kellman.

Food supervisor Joy Lamplough dons the guise of Hyacinth Bucket to test out customer care in 1993.

Who can tell us which year this was taken in?

