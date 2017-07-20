Messing about on the water: A look at Hartlepool’s maritime history

It’s the perfect weather for messing about on the water.
So we thought we would step down Memory Lane with a look at Hartlepool’s maritime past and we would love you to tell us more.
First there’s a photograph of fishing boats at Hartlepool’s Fish Quay in 1983. Were you a part of the town’s fishing business?
The second shows the Jean Horsley in Hartlepool docks but the photograph is undated.
A third shows the town’s shipbuilding scene and we would love to hear from anyone who was a part of the industry. Did you work in it?
Lastly, we have a picture of a ship called the Stanpool. Anyone know when it was taken?
We would love all your memories of the town’s shipping past. Get in touch.
Get in touch by emailing chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk
