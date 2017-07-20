Messing about on the water: A look at Hartlepool’s maritime history

Have your say

It’s the perfect weather for messing about on the water.

So we thought we would step down Memory Lane with a look at Hartlepool’s maritime past and we would love you to tell us more.

The shipbuilding scene in Hartlepool.

First there’s a photograph of fishing boats at Hartlepool’s Fish Quay in 1983. Were you a part of the town’s fishing business?

The second shows the Jean Horsley in Hartlepool docks but the photograph is undated.

A third shows the town’s shipbuilding scene and we would love to hear from anyone who was a part of the industry. Did you work in it?

Lastly, we have a picture of a ship called the Stanpool. Anyone know when it was taken?

The Jean Horsley within Hartlepool docks.

We would love all your memories of the town’s shipping past. Get in touch.

Get in touch by emailing chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk