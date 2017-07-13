Miles of memories from one of Hartlepool’s best events

It’s almost time for the annual Miles for Men 5k run - and that will bring back memories for the competitors who have been involved in the popular Hartlepoool attraction over the last five years.

So we thought we would turn the clock back to times gone by and ask ‘what are your highlights of the event which the people of the town have taken to their hearts?’

Two generations of competitors in 2015.

The race was first held in 2012 when founder Michael Day set up the charity after losing his father, Michael senior, to throat cancer in 2007.

Since then, fundraisers have tackled the course and have raised many thousands of pounds.

Michael is hoping the total will reach £250,000 by the end of this year.

Do you recognise anyone in the photographs?

Are you pictured in the crowds of the 2013 race.

