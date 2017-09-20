Mouthwatering memories of a Hartlepool bakery - ginger cake, rum truffles and all

We’re serving up another portion of Hartlepool history now with a reminder of a town centre bakery.

We wanted to know who remembered Crawfords which was a big hit with food lovers in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

A busy scene at the Hartlepool Co-op bakery where workers are filling trays with buns.

But you all went further and even told us which cakes you loved. Thanks to everyone who gacve us tasty reminders of Crawfords favourites including Sharon Iddon who said: “My mam loved the rum truffles from here.”

Ann Randall told us: “Loved the ginger cake from there” while David Wheelhouse remembered: “Used to sell big cream buns.”

Jayne Gray posted: “Devonshire splits!” while Julie Hanson recaled: “You always got your cakes in a cardboard box tied with string x.”

Laura Johnson was a big fan of banana cake. Stephen Tadeo said his mother Betty Tadeo worked there in the café while Gary Powell commented: “I remember a girl called Karen French who had a Saturday job there in the late 70s.

“There was also a cafe in the back.”

Sharon Bartram said: “I don’t remember this but I remember Sparks. Best vanilla slices in the world.”

Thanks to everyone who responed and we’re sure many of you remember other equally popular bakeries. Which was the best in Hartlepool’s bygone times and which others do you remember?

There was Balmer’s which was in Murray Street and always had wonderful aromas to greet the passer-by with. How about the Co-op bakery which is pictured here.

There was the Oxford Street Bakery on the corner of Oxford Street and Durham Street, and the Andersons Bakery which used to be in Ashgrove Avenue and is now on the Park View Industrial Estate.

Perhaps there are others which we havent included but are worthy of a mention.

If so, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk and tell us more.