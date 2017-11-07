Old Hartlepool pals are back in touch after 50 years

We loved the story on Bryan Jobling and his footballing history.

It was less than a month ago when we told how he was part of the all-conquering Hartlepool Boys Welfare Old Boys team of 1972.

The Hartlepool contingency enjoy a pint after watching a Leeds United-Sunderland match in 1965. Bryan is pictured at the back.

But the story was much more than that - it started a reunion. It brought together Bryan and a pal Mick Hamblet who had lost had contact with each other around 50 years ago.

Fellow Hartlepool man Mick told us: “Bryan was a good friend of mine back in the 1950-60’s. However we lost touch when he left the town for employment reasons in the late 60’s.

“We both attended Hartlepool Tech school, Bryan, being slightly older than me, was in the year ahead of me.

“However, we both lived near each other, were in a group of friends together and, as stated earlier, played football for the same teams from 1961 to 1965. We both then moved to different teams as you do ,then gradually lost touch through work commitments.

“The last I heard about him he was working in South Africa. So it was a great surprise when I saw your news page from Bryan.”

We put the two old friends back in touch and the great news is they are now corresponding.

In the meantime, here are some more of the archive photos that Bryan kindly shared with the Hartlepool Mail.

He told us: “I have attached a photo showing some lads from Hartlepool having a pint after going to watch Sunderland at Leeds on January 2, 1965.

“I believe we lost the match 2-1 but still had a great day out.

Names that spring to mind, Bobby Greenhalph, Frankie Smith, Bobby Sweeting, Bobby Aird, Peter Russel. Apologies if I have spelt names incorrectly and also to the others who’s names I have forgotten in the passages of time.

“By the way I am the chap at the back of the photo.”

Another shows a very young Bryan Jobling at Brougham School in 1949.

Can you recognise anyone you know.

Bryan added: “I actually moved away from Hartlepool in the seventies and now live in Cheshire.

“However I have many memories of the town and the good times I had watching Pools, going to the Rink, the Collingwood club.”

We’ve loved Bryan’s memories and hope they have triggered a few of your own.

He previously told us how he was a part of the BWOB side which was “the best amatuer team in Durham at the time and certainly the best team I ever played for.”

Its players included the Hogan brothers in defence, Ronnie Hold, Windy Roberts, Ken Southeran, John Aston, Bobby Gould.

We are hoping to hear from even more people with recollections of old Hartlepool.

Is there a favourite club, pub, restaurant or nightspot that you remember.

Or perhaps you would like to share an old school photograph to see how many of your former classmates get in touch.

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk and share those recollections with us.