On the move with memories of transport in old Hartlepool

We’re out and about in retro Hartlepool this week with a look at old fashioned transport.

All these photographs are part of the series of books by the Hartlepool History Then & Now project which looks at all aspects of town life in times gone by.

The trolley bus depot, now rebuilt at Sir William Gray House.

This week’s feature is from the book On The Move.

It includes an advert for the Greatham Air Show, a ship in dock, and a bus in Church Street.

Others available in the series include Small Shops, Taking it Easy, Work in Progress, Lynn Street, and Schools. They are £2 each or three for £5 – available at the Community Hub Central in York Road and libraries.

The Florian in dock in Hartlepool.

